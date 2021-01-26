Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on FedEx (FDX)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to FedEx (FDX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $253.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Fleetcor Technologies, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedEx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $332.71.

The company has a one-year high of $305.66 and a one-year low of $88.69. Currently, FedEx has an average volume of 3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FDX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Inglis John C, a Director at FDX bought 1,000 shares for a total of $174,630.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment focuses on small-package ground delivery services. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight services across all lengths of haul. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment includes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, as well as certain other costs and credits not attributed to the company’s core business. The company was founded by Frederick Wallace Smith on June 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

