Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Factset Research (FDS)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Factset Research (FDS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $334.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Factset Research is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $283.86.

The company has a one-year high of $363.64 and a one-year low of $195.22. Currently, Factset Research has an average volume of 214.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FDS in relation to earlier this year.

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry services for the investment and corporate communities. The company operates its business through the following segments: Research, Analytics & Trading, Wealth, and Content & Technology Solutions. The Research Solutions segment focuses on company analysis, idea generation, and research management. The tools within Research provide solutions to analyze public and private companies, generate ideas and discover opportunities with its proprietary data. It also allows users to monitor the global markets, to gain industry and market insights, and to collaborate on and share information across teams. The Analytics & Trading Solutions Analytics segment addresses processes around portfolio analytics, risk management and performance measurement and attribution. It also focuses on client reporting, portfolio construction, trade execution and order management. The Wealth Solutions segment is specific to the wealth management industry and creates offerings that enable wealth professionals across an entire enterprise, including home office, advisory, and client engagement. The Content & Technology Solutions segment focuses on delivering value to its clients in the way they want to consume it. Its goal is to reduce the number of customizations by standardizing and bundling its proprietary data into data feeds. FactSet Research Systems was founded by Howard E. Wille and Charles J. Snyder in September 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.