Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals with a $65.20 average price target.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $876.6M and has a P/E ratio of 544.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.82.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak. The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.