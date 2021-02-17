Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to Emerson Electric Company (EMR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.07, close to its 52-week high of $87.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 66.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emerson Electric Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.67, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.07 and a one-year low of $37.75. Currently, Emerson Electric Company has an average volume of 2.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EMR in relation to earlier this year.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; industrial valves & equipment; process control systems, tools & appliance solutions for customers in a range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. The Automation Solutions segment offers products; software and technology; and engineering, project management, consulting services and integrated manufacturing solutions for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs, manufacturing operations, and plants that process or treats various items. The Climate Technologies segment provides products and services for many areas of the climate control industry, including residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, and commercial and industrial refrigeration. The Commercial & Residential Solutions segment sells tools for professionals and homeowners and appliance solutions, such as food waste disposer, ceiling fans, lighting, sensing and protection devices. The company was founded by Charles Meston and Alexander Meston on September 24, 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.