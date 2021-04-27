Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Ecolab (ECL)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Ecolab (ECL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $218.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $223.80.

The company has a one-year high of $231.36 and a one-year low of $180.52. Currently, Ecolab has an average volume of 950.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECL in relation to earlier this year.

Headquartered in Minnesota and founded in 1923, Ecolab, Inc. provides products and services that specialize in water treatment, purification, cleaning and hygiene. It operates through the following business segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy.