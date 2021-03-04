Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, United Natural Foods, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a one-year high of $50.18 and a one-year low of $20.30. Currently, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings has an average volume of 2.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BJ in relation to earlier this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.