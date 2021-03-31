Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Ares Management (ARES)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Ares Management (ARES). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $57.00 average price target, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $59.00 price target.

Ares Management’s market cap is currently $7.95B and has a P/E ratio of 66.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARES in relation to earlier this year.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was by founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Rosenthal on November 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.