Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Airbnb (ABNB)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Hold rating to Airbnb (ABNB) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.75, close to its 52-week low of $121.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 46.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.59, which is a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Founded in 2007, California-based Airbnb, Inc. is an online marketplace which connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book travel services and accommodation facilities worldwide. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, private homestays, and tourism services.