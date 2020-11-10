Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on WhiteHorse (WHF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to WhiteHorse (WHF), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WhiteHorse with a $12.50 average price target, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on WhiteHorse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.91 million and net profit of $22.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.93 million and had a net profit of $8.22 million.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.