Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Vivint Solar (VSLR)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Vivint Solar (VSLR) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Canadian Solar.

Vivint Solar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on Vivint Solar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.06 million and GAAP net loss of $33.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.46 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.86 million.

Vivint Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of residential solar. It also designs and installs solar energy systems and offers monitoring and maintenance services. The company was founded by Alexander J. Dunn, Todd R. Pedersen, and Tanguy Vincent Serra on August 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.