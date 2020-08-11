Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Veeco (VECO)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Veeco (VECO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 77.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.70, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.21 and a one-year low of $7.42. Currently, Veeco has an average volume of 775.4K.

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, NY.