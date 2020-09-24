Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to United Therapeutics (UTHR), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.63, a 52.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Based on United Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $362 million and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $374 million and had a net profit of $205 million.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. The firm also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product, and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

