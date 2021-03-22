Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.87.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 40.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlueCity Holdings, Yalla Group, and Iqiyi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.87.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.58 billion and net profit of $1.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.51 billion and had a net profit of $1.03 billion.

Incorporated in 2012, China-based Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services services. The company is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.