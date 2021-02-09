Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Take-Two (TTWO)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Take-Two (TTWO), with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.34, close to its 52-week high of $214.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Unity Software, and Ambarella.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $218.43, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $214.91 and a one-year low of $100.00. Currently, Take-Two has an average volume of 1.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTWO in relation to earlier this year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada and Latin America. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.