Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Simulations Plus (SLP)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois assigned a Buy rating to Simulations Plus (SLP) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simulations Plus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.00.

The company has a one-year high of $90.92 and a one-year low of $26.12. Currently, Simulations Plus has an average volume of 202.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLP in relation to earlier this year.

Simulations Plus, Inc. engages in licensing and conducting drug research by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It offers pharmaceutical, and chemical, cosmetics and food industries. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered Lancaster, CA.