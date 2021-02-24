Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Service International (SCI)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Service International (SCI), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 63.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Stericycle, H&R Block, and Cintas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Service International with a $55.75 average price target, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.50 price target.

Service International’s market cap is currently $8.44B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.