Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to Rush Street Interactive (RSI) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Knight, DraftKings, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rush Street Interactive with a $23.75 average price target.

