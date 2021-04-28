Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Rockwell Automation (ROK), with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.62, close to its 52-week high of $275.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 66.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Johnson Controls, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

Rockwell Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $271.40.

Rockwell Automation’s market cap is currently $31.2B and has a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -35.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2021, Frank Kulaszewicz, the SVP of ROK bought 500 shares for a total of $93,449.

Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation. The company operates through three segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, Lifecycle Services.