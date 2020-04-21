Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on PolarityTE (PTE)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to PolarityTE (PTE), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.14, close to its 52-week low of $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 43.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $7.25 average price target, representing a 530.4% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on PolarityTE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.47 million and GAAP net loss of $21.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.49 million.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.