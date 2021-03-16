Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Plug Power (PLUG), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $62.85 average price target, representing a 40.1% upside. In a report issued on March 1, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Plug Power’s market cap is currently $27.4B and has a P/E ratio of -143.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 55.03.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

