Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Mediwound (MDWD)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Mediwound (MDWD), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.48, close to its 52-week high of $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 58.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediwound with a $8.00 average price target, which is a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Aegis Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Mediwound’s market cap is currently $153.1M and has a P/E ratio of -17.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.16.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.