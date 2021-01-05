Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Jefferies (JEF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Jefferies (JEF), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jefferies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Based on Jefferies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion and net profit of $306 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $857 million and had a net profit of $49.75 million.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax asset of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.