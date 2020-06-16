Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $50.14 average price target, representing a 74.4% upside. In a report issued on June 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.49 and a one-year low of $17.67. Currently, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 2.09M.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

