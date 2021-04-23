Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 47.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.