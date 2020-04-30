Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Generac Holdings (GNRC), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Acuity Brands.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.60.

The company has a one-year high of $118.86 and a one-year low of $54.12. Currently, Generac Holdings has an average volume of 1.12M.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.