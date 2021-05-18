Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to F-star Therapeutics (FSTX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

F-star Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.33.

