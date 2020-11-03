Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to EverQuote (EVER), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Knight, CarGurus, and Square.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $62.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.44 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, EverQuote has an average volume of 408.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 173 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EVER in relation to earlier this year.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.