Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on EnerSys (ENS)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to EnerSys (ENS), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EnerSys with a $100.00 average price target.

EnerSys’ market cap is currently $3.82B and has a P/E ratio of 36.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.20.

EnerSys manufactures and markets industrial batteries. It engages in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, chargers, power equipment and battery accessories to customers. The company operates its business in two primary industrial battery product lines: Motive power batteries and Reserve power batteries. The Motive power batteries, which are used to provide power for manufacturing, warehousing and other material handling equipment, primarily electric industrial forklift trucks, mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Reserve power batteries, which are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems, applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including security systems, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications, in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large scale energy storage, energy pipelines, in commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships and tactical vehicles. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, PA.