Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Denny’s (DENN)

In a report released today, Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Denny’s (DENN), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.13.

Tamas has an average return of 36.3% when recommending Denny’s.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #2036 out of 7551 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denny’s with a $20.60 average price target, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.02 and a one-year low of $7.87. Currently, Denny’s has an average volume of 477.9K.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.