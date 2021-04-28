Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) yesterday and set a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 49.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $166.50 average price target, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crispr Therapeutics AG’s market cap is currently $9.51B and has a P/E ratio of -23.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRSP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.