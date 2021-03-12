Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 75.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

ChargePoint Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67, implying a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

