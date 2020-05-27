Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Cerecor (CERC)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cerecor (CERC), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Cerecor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Cerecor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.75 million and GAAP net loss of $21.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CERC in relation to earlier this year.

Cerecor, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses in medical development. It involves in the discovery, manufacture and commercialization of prescription for neurological and psychiatric disorders. It products include CERC-301, CERC-501, CERC-611, and CERC-406. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.