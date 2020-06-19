Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CarMax (KMX), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.36, implying a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $103.18 and a one-year low of $37.59. Currently, CarMax has an average volume of 2.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KMX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.