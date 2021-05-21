Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Brainsway (BWAY)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Brainsway (BWAY), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brainsway is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, which is a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brainsway’s market cap is currently $155.8M and has a P/E ratio of -18.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the research, development and marketing of medical device for non-invasive treatment of the brain disorders. Its technology enables handling of a wide range of indications through the TMS Deep system developed by the company. Brainsway operates through the following segments: Major depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.