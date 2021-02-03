Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Biogen (BIIB), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $263.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $296.58, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on January 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $352.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $374.99 and a one-year low of $223.25. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 1.77M.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

