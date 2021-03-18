Oppenheimer Issues a Buy Rating on 89bio (ETNB)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to 89bio (ETNB), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

89bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

The company has a one-year high of $42.36 and a one-year low of $14.00. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 177.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETNB in relation to earlier this year.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.