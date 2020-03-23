Oppenheimer Initiates a Hold Rating on Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.64, close to its 52-week low of $27.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prestige Brand Holdings.

Based on Prestige Brand Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $38.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $38.17 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare, and International OTC Healthcare.