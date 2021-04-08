Oppenheimer Initiates a Hold Rating on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

Christine Brown- April 8, 2021, 7:10 AM EDT

Great Elm Capital (GECC) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 80.0% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Capital, Inc., Capital Southwest, and Golub Capital Bdc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Great Elm Capital.

Based on Great Elm Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.59 million.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment and acquisition of businesses, securities and assets that has significant long-term value creation. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Real Estate, and General Corporate. The company was founded on December 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

