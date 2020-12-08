Oppenheimer Initiates a Hold Rating on Glaukos (GKOS)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Glaukos (GKOS) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.49, close to its 52-week high of $71.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Glaukos with a $61.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.96 and a one-year low of $23.31. Currently, Glaukos has an average volume of 539.9K.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. Its Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery procedures are designed to reduce intraocular eye pressure by improving aqueous outflow through the natural physiologic pathway. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.