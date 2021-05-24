Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PureCycle Technologies (PCT) and a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

PureCycle Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

