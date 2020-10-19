Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Pinduoduo (PDD)

Pinduoduo (PDD) received a Buy rating and a $100.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.15.

Pinduoduo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.43.

The company has a one-year high of $98.96 and a one-year low of $30.20. Currently, Pinduoduo has an average volume of 7.77M.

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

