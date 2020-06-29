Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Kaleyra (KLR)

Kaleyra (KLR) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan today. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 73.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kaleyra with a $12.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kaleyra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.63 million and GAAP net loss of $8.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $247.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GigCapital, Inc. is an emerging growth company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz on October 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More on KLR: