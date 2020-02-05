Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Helen Of Troy (HELE)

Helen Of Troy (HELE) received a Buy rating and a $210.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $194.23, close to its 52-week high of $196.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

Helen Of Troy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $209.00.

Based on Helen Of Troy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $68.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $54.32 million.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.