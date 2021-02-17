Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Forma Therapeutics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FMTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. The firm’s pipeline products are FT-4202, FT-7051, FT-8225, and others.