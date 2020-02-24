Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

Cue Biopharma (CUE) received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Cue Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Based on Cue Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CUE in relation to earlier this year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

