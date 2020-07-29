Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings (BILL) and a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 78.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.29, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.84 and a one-year low of $23.61. Currently, Bill.com Holdings has an average volume of 1.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BILL in relation to earlier this year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.