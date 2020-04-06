Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Atricure (ATRC)

Atricure (ATRC) received a Buy rating and a $45.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 51.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atricure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.14.

The company has a one-year high of $44.51 and a one-year low of $22.57. Currently, Atricure has an average volume of 399.1K.

AtriCure, Inc. engages development, manufacture and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio Frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, Other International, and Total International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in West Chester, OH.