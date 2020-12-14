Oppenheimer Initiates a Buy Rating on Agco (AGCO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Agco (AGCO) today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.04, close to its 52-week high of $99.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CNH Industrial, Raven, and Deere.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.85.

The company has a one-year high of $99.74 and a one-year low of $35.33. Currently, Agco has an average volume of 643.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AGCO in relation to earlier this year.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. Its products include tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia Pacific and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by Robert J. Ratliff in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.