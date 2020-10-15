Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $509.25, close to its 52-week high of $529.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Arista Networks, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $421.90 average price target, a -18.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $147.6B and has a P/E ratio of 622.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 119.73.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

