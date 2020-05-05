Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Woodward (WWD)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Woodward (WWD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.70, close to its 52-week low of $46.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

Woodward has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.50, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on Woodward’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $720 million and net profit of $53.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $653 million and had a net profit of $49.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Chad Robert Preiss, the Business Unit President of WWD sold 12,500 shares for a total of $1,331,655.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.